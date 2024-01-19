King Charles has tactfully handled his and Kate Middleton health concerns

King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news

King Charles and the Palace have tactfully announced the news of his and Kate Middleton’s surgery.

The 75-year-old monarch opted for a joint approach of announcement to make it ‘less serious.’

Priscila Martinez, CEO & Founder, The Brand Agency, told Express.co.uk: “One can only speculate on why this approach was taken, but its fair to say that coupling news like this forces the more serious matter to share airtime with the smaller piece of news making it appear less serious.

“This strategy can bury the more serious announcement in unrelated headlines and make it yesterday’s news by the time more details come to the surface. It’s an incredibly smart strategy to mitigate the release of something serious."

Another PR expert, Ronn Torossian, tells Express.co.uk: "The royals are strategic with their communications, both when they share a statement and when they choose to remain quiet; it says a lot. It’s not a coincidence that these two announcements were released on the same day.”

“While both procedures are timely, they are not both happening at the moment of the statement. This was a smart move on behalf of the palace because now there is one story regarding the medical status of the royal family, rather than two.

“Releasing an update on Kate, who is incredibly admired by many, definitely minimizes the impact of learning about King Charles and his health.”

Ms Martinez added: “There is a very good reason why the palace may have wanted to make two big announcements at practically the same time: this approach creates only one news cycle. Seasoned communicators know that the more airtime you give any given issue, the longer the news cycle created.