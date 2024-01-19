 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Kanye West ‘forced' to loose leash on wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori taking back control of his life, claims source

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has taken back control of her life from her controversial husband after he tried to make her a clone of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Speaking with Star Magazine, a source close to couple revealed that the Yeezy designer and the rapper had a fight, during which Bianca told Kanye she’s “done being her muse.”

Hence, Kanye, who now goes by Ye, had no other choice but to give in to his wife’s wishes, the tipster revealed.

The source said, "Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West's 'creepy' wish for Bianca Censori to mimic Kim Kardashian surfaces

"Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such,” they added.

The tipster continued: "Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her," adding, "This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self.”

“This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this."

