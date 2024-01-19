Kanye West wanted a clone of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian when he married Bianca Censori, source

Kanye West's 'creepy' wish for Bianca Censori to mimic Kim Kardashian surfaces

Kanye West wanted to make a clone of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, when he married Bianca Censori, which she found “disgusting” and “fascinating” at the same time.



Speaking with Star Magazine, an insider revealed that despite divorcing the reality TV megastar, the controversial rapper is “still obsessed” with her.

They revealed that Kanye, who now goes by Ye, wanted the Yeezy architect to look exactly like Kim, saying, "Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way.”

"It’s just so creepy," the insider said, before adding of Kim, "Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head."

"It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!” they shared.

However, the situation is not the same anymore, the source revealed, claiming Bianca recently asserted her boundaries regarding her husband's domineering behaviors.

"Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the source revealed.

"Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such."