Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker land in trouble for new post

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 19, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have come under fire for referring to themselves as “Rocky’s parents.”

Kardashian and Barker recently welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen. Kardashian is also mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is also dad to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple recently returned to red carpets when they attended the Emmys. Sharing the snaps from the event to Instagram, they wrote the caption “Rocky’s parents.”

Users took to the comments to school the couple on not mentioning their other kids.

One user fumed: “Did she forget about her other kids?!”

Another schooled the Poosh founder, writing, “Yes and you're a mother of 3 other children just in case you've forgotten.. doesn't fit in with the Kravis narrative.”

A third wrote: “So rocky is your only child??? Think before you post - I’m sure your kids see these.”

“What about the other kids you both parent,” asked a fourth. 

