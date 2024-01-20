 
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on fear behind 'Euphoria' filming

Jacob Elordi recently opened up about having doubts towards the third season of Euphoria.

The Australian actor disclosed that, although the new season of the HBO series has not yet begun filming, he is beginning to worry that he may be growing too old to play teenage football jock Nate Jacobs.

"I hope filming is soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," he joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway,” Jacob added.

The 26-year-old actor then addressed the rumors that the latest installment of the series, which is expected to premiere in 2025, will include a time-jump, taking the characters out of high school and into adulthood.

"I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward. Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit,” he explained.

Jacob also revealed the A-list star who is a big Euphoria fan, “The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio. Which sounds like a crazy name-drop and it is a crazy name-drop. He came up to me in a club one time when I was much younger.”

