Sunday, January 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'

Cori Broadus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, suffered a stroke earlier this week. Now, she is updating fans about her recovery.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old thanked fans for their support during her testing times. "I truly appreciate all the love and support fr."

She continued. "again I'm human and I go thru shit like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone but we are never alone someone is always going thru damn near the same. still here hoping to be home soon."

Giving insights into the emergency earlier this week, Cori said she suffered from "a severe stroke", prompting the others to rush her to the hospital.

"I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me," Snoop's daughter penned.

Concluding the post, she wrote, "Like I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

In the meantime, there is no information yet about her current condition. However, Cori has been suffering from an autoimmune disease called lupus. 

