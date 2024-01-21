Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce snub each other on social media

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started dating after she called it quits with Joe Alwyn after 6-year relationship.



The lovebirds have been in the headlines since they started dating last year.

The Lover singer and Kelce are reportedly also planning to take their romance to the next level.

The Page Six, citing a source, recently disclosed that Swift and Kelce are planning to get engaged this summer.

The insider claimed, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Amid all this growing in their romance, the lovebirds seemingly snub each other on social media.

Taylor Swift, who is super popular on Instagram, and Kelce do not follow each other on photo-video sharing app.

The singer is followed by over 279 million people while she follows no one on Insta.

On the other hands, the NFL star is followed by over 5.4 million people, while he follows only 1537, however, Taylor is not included.



