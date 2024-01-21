The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham seemingly finds Nicola Peltz similar to his mother

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham hints Nicola Peltz and Victoria are alike?

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly finds his mother Victoria and his wife Nicola alike when it comes to cooking.

David Beckham's son recently appeared for a confessional with the publication The Times, to talk about a myriad of different topics.

During this conversation, the budding chef touched in on his life as an aspiring chef.

In doing so, he even spilled the beans that Victoria Beckham barely takes the lead when it comes to cooking and went on to reveal that mostly one would find his father in their kitchen instead.

The former model professed, "My dad was always the one cooking in the house, my mum not so much. I loved hanging out with him in the kitchen."

Later in the confessional, Brooklyn also doubled down on the comparisons with his mother and admitted that his wife Nicola Peltz “can’t cook to save her life!”

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old foodie fan admitted that he would gladly cook his wife's favourite dish.

The doting husband even gushed, "Spaghetti Bolognese is probably my favourite thing to cook. It’s my wife’s favourite thing that I cook.”

“I’ve been doing it for so many years,” he said in conclusion.