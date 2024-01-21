Dua Lipa admits to skipping one general mental health treatment

Dua Lipa reveals she is not good at therapy but prefers to do yoga for mental health

For Dua Lipa, mental health is extremely important. But she candidly admitted therapy, a key to the treatment of mental issues, does not suit her.



In a chat with Rolling Stone, One Kiss crooner said, “I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest.”

Instead of the key exercise, the British singer said she does yoga and practice meditation.

“As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life — or I try to be — I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel,” she added.

However, the 28-year-old added she easily talked to her friends about almost everything.

“I think that in part is down to the fact that I think I have a really easy communication with my friends. I talk to my friends about everything that’s happening.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua opened up about her third album on the theme of being single.

“I think I have an idea of the kind of person I am in love and relationships, and I feel like it’s everything or nothing,” she explained. “When I’m with someone, I’m there to just give it my 100 percent, my all.”