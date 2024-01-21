 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dua Lipa admits to skipping one general mental health treatment

Dua Lipa reveals she is not good at therapy but prefers to do yoga for mental health

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Dua Lipa admits to skipping one general mental health treatment
Dua Lipa admits to skipping one general mental health treatment

For Dua Lipa, mental health is extremely important. But she candidly admitted therapy, a key to the treatment of mental issues, does not suit her.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, One Kiss crooner said, “I’m not very good at therapy, to be honest.” 

Instead of the key exercise, the British singer said she does yoga and practice meditation.

“As much as I’m disciplined in so many areas of my life — or I try to be — I have a little bit of a harder time locking myself down to talk about how I feel,” she added.

However, the 28-year-old added she easily talked to her friends about almost everything. 

“I think that in part is down to the fact that I think I have a really easy communication with my friends. I talk to my friends about everything that’s happening.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua opened up about her third album on the theme of being single.

“I think I have an idea of the kind of person I am in love and relationships, and I feel like it’s everything or nothing,” she explained. “When I’m with someone, I’m there to just give it my 100 percent, my all.”

Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Britney Spears reveals personal weakness on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
King Charles 'very quietly' appoints Robert Hardman in winning 'PR move'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Snoop Dogg's daughter updates fans on health: 'Thanks for support'
Prince Harry spotted 'anxious' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry spotted 'anxious' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted ' tribute' for Queen with Lilibet: 'Pure intentions'
Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis
Prince Harry cannot occupy 'Counsellor of State' amid King 'prostrate' diagnosis
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants Sarah Ferguson's help in reconnecting with Royal family
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift all set to drop new album amid Travis Kelce romance?
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid