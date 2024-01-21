Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce

 
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn seems to be worlds apart from her current beau Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Joe broke up last year as she went through her Eras Tour. The pair had dated for almost six years and kept their relationship very private.

Joe was recently seen in Paris at fashion brand Loewe’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show on Saturday. Joe was seated close to Zayn Malik and was seen “reluctantly” posing for photos with Nicholas Hoult.

Body language expert Judi James has analyzed Joe’s body language at the event and the way the actor dressed, and noted how different he is from NFL star Travis.

"It looks clear from both Joe’s body language and his looks that Taylor Swift does not have a ‘type’ when it comes to her men,” she noted.

She continued: “Alwyn is a world away from the strong, physical, sports-star presence of Kelce and, unlike the often beaming, camera-keen Kelce, Alwyn manages to look politely reluctant to pose up for the cameras."

She further added: "His wardrobe and Kelce’s would look as far away from each other on the fashion spectrum as possible."

Judi also noted how Joe had a “guarded approach” in front of the cameras: "Nicholas Holt seems to be leading the way when it comes to posing here and Alwyn casually pitches up to look into the lenses with a part smile. He also poses with his hands clasped in front or his torso which again suggests a more guarded approach."

