 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith don't consider their Hollywood power any less even after separation

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith dont consider their Hollywood power any less even after separation
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith don't consider their Hollywood power any less even after separation

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith still think of themselves as an “important team,” despise being separate for years.

Jada Pinkett has revealed a lot about the couple’s journey in the past few months. She opened up in interviews promoting her memoir Worthy.

A source has now claimed that the couple “aren’t afraid of hard work” in their careers.

“Yes, they’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood. Time will tell if that proves to be the case,” the source told Star.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her show, Jada previously said that she and Will don’t intend to get divorced.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew noted of Worthy. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We’re staying together forever,” Jada stated.

In a different interview, Jada said Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards “saved” their marriage.

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” she said.

Jada noted how Will calling her his “wife” reminded he they were still together. 

Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch video
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof video
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce gives a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero': Watch video
Travis Kelce gives a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero': Watch video
Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on Lilibet name row?
Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on Lilibet name row?
Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Taylor Swift's stalker gets caught after trying to break into her apartment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued 'toxic' warning over 'poisonous path'