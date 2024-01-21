Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith don't consider their Hollywood power any less even after separation

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith still think of themselves as an “important team,” despise being separate for years.

Jada Pinkett has revealed a lot about the couple’s journey in the past few months. She opened up in interviews promoting her memoir Worthy.

A source has now claimed that the couple “aren’t afraid of hard work” in their careers.

“Yes, they’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood. Time will tell if that proves to be the case,” the source told Star.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her show, Jada previously said that she and Will don’t intend to get divorced.

"I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not," Drew noted of Worthy. "It sounds like you're staying together forever."

"We’re staying together forever,” Jada stated.

In a different interview, Jada said Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards “saved” their marriage.

“I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it,” she said.

Jada noted how Will calling her his “wife” reminded he they were still together.