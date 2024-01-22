Meghan Markle is expected to return to acting with a 'Suits' reboot

Meghan Markle 'unlikely to return to Suits' in Hollywood comeback

Meghan Markle is only expected to return to acting if she sees a chance of getting an award-winning role.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is eyeing Hollywood for her career progression, will make selective choices.

PR expert Lynn Carratt tells Daily Mirror: "I'm sure she enjoyed her time in Suits, she stayed in the show for seven seasons, but life has moved on for her. And while she is tipped to take on a new role in a spin-off of the legal drama write by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, it's unlikely she'll go back."

Ms Carratt added: "Also, she played no part in the 'Suits reunion' at the Golden Globes and reportedly none of the cast no longer have her phone number."

The PR expert continued: "I believe it is unlikely she would return to a TV show like the one she previously starred, as an actress you want to challenge yourself and take on very different roles."