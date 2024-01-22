Sarah Ferguson has stirred research on symptoms of skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?

Sarah Ferguson has shocked the world with the news of her skin cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, who has just recovered from breast cancer, is now down with another of the deadly illnesses.

While she is said to be in "good spirits,” she is also "distressed.”

Experts suggest some common symptoms one should look for the cancer as mentioned in the list below.

* Unusual skin growth

* Sore that doesn't go away

* New rash or nodule

* Irregular patch on the surface of the skin

* Spots that ooze or bleed easily

Meanwhile, the Cancer Yreatmenr Centres of America says: "Regular examination of the skin for any new or unusual growths, or changes in the size, shape or colour of an existing spot, is key to finding and treating skin cancers early.”

They add: "If you find anything suspicious, you should discuss it with your primary care physician or a dermatologist. While many skin cancers develop in areas exposed to the sun, they may also develop in areas that are usually hidden from the sun. It is important to examine all of these areas. In addition to examining the legs, trunk, arms, face and neck, it is important to look for signs of skin cancer in the areas between the toes, underneath nails, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, genitals and even the eyes."