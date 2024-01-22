 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?

Sarah Ferguson has stirred research on symptoms of skin cancer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?

Sarah Ferguson has shocked the world with the news of her skin cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York, who has just recovered from breast cancer, is now down with another of the deadly illnesses.

While she is said to be in "good spirits,” she is also "distressed.”

Experts suggest some common symptoms one should look for the cancer as mentioned in the list below.

* Unusual skin growth

* Sore that doesn't go away

* New rash or nodule

* Irregular patch on the surface of the skin

* Spots that ooze or bleed easily

Meanwhile, the Cancer Yreatmenr Centres of America says: "Regular examination of the skin for any new or unusual growths, or changes in the size, shape or colour of an existing spot, is key to finding and treating skin cancers early.”

They add: "If you find anything suspicious, you should discuss it with your primary care physician or a dermatologist. While many skin cancers develop in areas exposed to the sun, they may also develop in areas that are usually hidden from the sun. It is important to examine all of these areas. In addition to examining the legs, trunk, arms, face and neck, it is important to look for signs of skin cancer in the areas between the toes, underneath nails, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, genitals and even the eyes."

Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter