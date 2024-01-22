 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry cracks joke about King Charles as monarch faces health issues

Prince Harry was honored with the 'Living Legend of Aviation' award

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Prince Harry cracks joke about King Charles as monarch faces health issues

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a joke about his father King Charles at the recent award ceremony, he attended without his wife Meghan Markle.

Archie and Lilibet doting father cracked the joke about flying experience with King Charles as he received the Living Legends of Aviation award last week.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry, as he took the stage, quipped that he was left "terrified" when his father King Charles got into a helicopter with him.

The Daily Mail reported the Duke of Sussex was asked by host John Travolta about his first flight experience. The Prince recalled being seven or eight years old when he got into a Wessex Helicopter. "But then my father jumped in behind me and I was terrified."

Earlier, Prince Harry was honored with the 'Living Legend of Aviation' award. He received his award at the ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by aviation ambassador John Travolta.

Read More: Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues

Following the award, Prince Harry, in his speech, said: "I am proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals.”

Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis leaves royal experts shocked
Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis leaves royal experts shocked
Jason Kelce's bold touchdown celebration shocks Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce's bold touchdown celebration shocks Taylor Swift
Jennifer Hudson asks Common tricky questions on TV
Jennifer Hudson asks Common tricky questions on TV
Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'
Oliver Stone slams Ryan Gosling's role in 'Barbie'
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after skin cancer diagnosis
Glen Powell argues against mocking rom-coms
Glen Powell argues against mocking rom-coms
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria find new 'Rust' charges 'frustrating' video
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria find new 'Rust' charges 'frustrating'
Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show
Katt Williams tussles with fan on patriotism in stand-up show
Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Prince Harry 'weird' behaviour at Aviation Awards amid Kate, King Charles ordeal
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors
Kieran Culkin does not like to be bossed around by co-actors