Prince Harry was honored with the 'Living Legend of Aviation' award

Prince Harry cracks joke about King Charles as monarch faces health issues

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a joke about his father King Charles at the recent award ceremony, he attended without his wife Meghan Markle.



Archie and Lilibet doting father cracked the joke about flying experience with King Charles as he received the Living Legends of Aviation award last week.

Prince Harry, as he took the stage, quipped that he was left "terrified" when his father King Charles got into a helicopter with him.

The Daily Mail reported the Duke of Sussex was asked by host John Travolta about his first flight experience. The Prince recalled being seven or eight years old when he got into a Wessex Helicopter. "But then my father jumped in behind me and I was terrified."



Following the award, Prince Harry, in his speech, said: "I am proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals.”