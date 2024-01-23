 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Sharon Osbourne confirms Ozzy's farewell performance details

Sharon Osbourne's statement comes after Ozzy took a break from his music career

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Sharon Osbourne confirms Ozzy's farewell performance details

Sharon Osbourne has finally announced husband Ozzy Osbourne’s last performance ever.

Her statement comes after the 77 year-old singer took a break from his music career following a crucial battle with Parkinson’s disease which also made him cancel multiple gigs in 2023.

Announcing the “painful” decision of canceling his performance at the Power Trip Festival in California, Ozzy had said: “As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.”

Recently, Sharon confirmed Ozzy’s comeback during her Cut The Crap tour in London on Sunday and revealed that he will be performing two final concerts in Birmingham.

“He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like "I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,” she claimed.

Sharon concluded by saying, “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah.”

