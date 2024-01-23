Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency: report

Princess Aiko has been planning a major shift in her career

Princess Aiko planning to join humanitarian agency after stepping down

Princess Aiko, from the Japanese Royal Family, is slated to join the Red Cross after completing her education.



According to a report by BBC, the Japanese Red Cross’ official website states that the employer wants her “to thoroughly make preparations so that the princess can work at ease.”

For those unversed with the work of the Red Cross, they engage in “disaster/crisis management including natural (e.g. earthquakes, floods, typhoons, volcano eruption), human-generated disasters (i.e. conflicts and displacement) and epidemics by providing funds, in-kind assistance, trained delegates, and Emergency Response Units.”

For those unversed, the royal currently studies at Tokyo’s Gakushuin University and is majoring in Japanese language and literature.

The princess is 22 years old and is the only child of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Not to mention, Japan also allows only male heirs to inherit the Chrysanthemum Throne.