Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big

Cillian Murphy has scored his first Oscar nomination with the 2024 Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer’s lead star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor Oscar, scoring the first Oscar nomination of his standout career.



Cillian’s competition in the category include, Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Jeffery Wright (American Fiction).

Oppenheimer is also the top nominee of the Oscars 2024, with a total of 13 nominations. Poor Things closely follows it with 11 Oscar nominations.

Poor Things has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography.

The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 10.

Complete list of Oscars nominees:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jefferey Wright - American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Benning - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Flowers of the Killer Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brookes - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Directing

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai PÓ

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Society of Snow - Spain

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

The Zone of Interest - UK

Original Song

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What I Was Made For - Barbie

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon