Oscar nominations 2024 list: Cillian Murphy and ‘Oppenheimer' score big

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Oppenheimer’s lead star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor Oscar, scoring the first Oscar nomination of his standout career.
Cillian’s competition in the category include, Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), and Jeffery Wright (American Fiction).
Oppenheimer is also the top nominee of the Oscars 2024, with a total of 13 nominations. Poor Things closely follows it with 11 Oscar nominations.
Poor Things has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography.
The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 10.
Complete list of Oscars nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jefferey Wright - American Fiction
Annette Benning - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Flowers of the Killer Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brookes - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai PÓ
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Society of Snow - Spain
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
The Zone of Interest - UK
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What I Was Made For - Barbie
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon