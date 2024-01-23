Dua Lipa reflects on her growth and maturity after calling it quits with Callum Turner

Photo: Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa reportedly embraced growth and maturity after her latest relationship failure.

The Houdini crooner recently sat down for a confessional with Rolling Stone for their February cover story.

In this conversation, the 28-year-old star dished details on calling it quits with her ex-boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

Speaking of her former love interest, Dua confessed that she was glad when he moved on and that she learned a lot from that relatively new experience.

Opening up about her true feelings, the Levitating singer told the outlet, “Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing … It taught me a lot,” after mentioning, “I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly.”

She even revealed that her upcoming song was inspired by this ‘unique’ growth experience.

Spilling the beans on her newest song’s lyrics, Dua reportedly sang, “I must have loved you more than I ever knew … I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve.”

“When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like, ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,’” the 28-year-old Grammy winner concluded.

For those unversed, Dua Lipa is now rumoured to be enamoured with Callum Turner after she parted ways with Romain Gavras in December 2023.