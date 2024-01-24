 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have done a good job as senior royals

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle potential wasted by Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a lot of potential as senior royals, claims an expert.

Royal author, Robert Hardman admits the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have done wonders, if they had not left the UK. Especially amid these testing times.

The expert suggests: “The whole kind of Royal machine, if you like, is a team effort and I just think it's very sad because Harry and Meghan had such potential,”

“It's a family at the end of the day and they did have so much to give. I mean, when you look back on that sunny day in May 2018 and that sense of promise, all they were going to be doing for the Commonwealth,” Robert recalled.

“Fundamentally, I think everyone's so sad, I think they’re beyond being angry. Everyone would like to see some sort of rapprochement,” he noted.

