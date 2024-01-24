John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie’s Oscars snub 

Wrestler turned actor John Cena weighs in on the Oscars overlooking Barbie, said, ‘Awards aren’t only barometer of success’

John Cena finally addressed the neglect of Barbie in the recent Oscars nominations where Margot Robbie was left out of the best actress line-up and Greta Gerwig was excluded from the Best Director category.

Cena, who also made an appearance in the chartbuster movie as Merman Ken, responded to the absence of Robbie and Gerwig in the nominations while speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

There he said “I hear you. Unfortunately, I can’t give a good answer for that because I’m not involved in that decision-making. Certainly, what I can say is I know Margot Robbie personally, and working with Greta was extra special; she keeps a wonderful set, that’s a reflection of how successful the film was.”

The 46-year-old actor also shared his thoughts on the matter and added, "I guess, personally, the only thing I can say is, awards aren’t the only barometer of success.”

Moreover, Cena expressed his gratitude to be a part of the sensational movie and conveyed a message of not dwelling or getting concerned over things before adding, “I often operate in the construct of control what you can – and that stuff is beyond my control.” referring to Oscar's nomination.

Earlier this week, Ryan Gosling also expressed his disappointment about his co-star and stated, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius.”