Real reason behind Anne Hathaway's abrupt departure exposed

Anne Hathaway reportedly left a photoshoot after receiving a mysterious call on Tuesday

Anne Hathaway reportedly left a photoshoot after receiving an unknown call.

As per the findings of The Guardian, the Eileen star showed up at the Vanity Fair cover shoot in New York on Tuesday.

Anne was getting her hairstyle and makeup done for the photoshoot when she received a call. After taking this call, the acting sensation immediately walked out of the studio.

According to a report of Variety, an insider dished about the happening by saying, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet.”

“Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left,” the source added.

Nonetheless, it was revealed that she was contacted by SAG-AFTRA union at that time due to an announced one-day walk out in solidarity with Condé Nast.

Later, a second source revealed to Page Six that the actress and her team had “done their due diligence and were initially OK’d for the shoot.”

The source also mentioned that it was “not a dramatic exit,” but that abrupt departure “caused some confusion.”

Conclusively, the second insider addressed that “great care was taken to make sure [the photoshoot] didn’t violate union rules,” and, “everything was above board.”