Thursday, January 25, 2024
Melanie Walker

John Cena congratulates The Rock for becoming part of WWE's top leadership despite having a past feud

Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock

The Rock has become part of the WWE board, and arguably, John Cena is happiest from this decision.

Appearing at the London premiere of Argylle, the Peacemaker star said, "The announcement that Dwayne Johnson is now on the board of TKO and he's going to be more involved with WWE — that warms my heart."

It is pertinent to mention that both former WWE titans had a well-known feud. The Fast & Furious star previously addressed the matter at the WWE's 2023 Fastlane event.

"If you've been following what I've tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I've stated that although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business," the 46-year-old referred to the point when he blasted Dwayne Johnson for going to Hollywood.

Admitting his mistakes, he added, "I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust, and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about."

John continued, "And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way."

