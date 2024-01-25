Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque

Tom Hollander shares that his talent agency once mistakenly sent Tom Holland's hefty paycheque to him

A hilarious mistake and a 7-sum figure cheque was an incident the UK actor Tom Hollander revealed after his agency mistook him for Tom Holland, whom the same organisation also managed.



Appearing on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Night Manager star said he was often mistaken for the Marvel hero. But at one time, even, his talent agency got confused.

"People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly," The White Lotus actor said.

The 56-year-old recalled the incident when he was at a Chekhov play.

"I sat smugly in the audience, having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or something, which was going to get me through the next year or so," he recounted.

After receiving a mail related to a hefty sum, Tom explained his bewilderment.

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip: your first box-office bonus for "The Avengers," he continued.

Noting, "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in "The Avengers."' It was an astonishing amount of money."

What was more shocking for the actor was the amount Tom made at this age.

"It was not his salary; it was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one," he astonishingly shared.

"It was more money than I've ever… It was a 7-figure sum. He was 20 or something."

"So my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly. But that's showbiz," Tom said.