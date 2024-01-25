 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque

Tom Hollander shares that his talent agency once mistakenly sent Tom Holland's hefty paycheque to him

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque
Tom Hollander, Tom Holland confusion resulted in wrong cheque

A hilarious mistake and a 7-sum figure cheque was an incident the UK actor Tom Hollander revealed after his agency mistook him for Tom Holland, whom the same organisation also managed.

Appearing on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Night Manager star said he was often mistaken for the Marvel hero. But at one time, even, his talent agency got confused.

"People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly," The White Lotus actor said.

The 56-year-old recalled the incident when he was at a Chekhov play.

"I sat smugly in the audience, having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or something, which was going to get me through the next year or so," he recounted.

After receiving a mail related to a hefty sum, Tom explained his bewilderment.

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip: your first box-office bonus for "The Avengers," he continued.

Noting, "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in "The Avengers."' It was an astonishing amount of money."

What was more shocking for the actor was the amount Tom made at this age.

"It was not his salary; it was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one," he astonishingly shared.

"It was more money than I've ever… It was a 7-figure sum. He was 20 or something."

"So my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly. But that's showbiz," Tom said.

Melissa Barrera talks about getting fired from 'Scream' franchise
Melissa Barrera talks about getting fired from 'Scream' franchise
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Jada Pinkett reveals magic trick that reconciled Will Smith 'connection'
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Danny Masterson faces major setback in SA case
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda' video
Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda'
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together?
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Dolly Parton's husband 'liked' NFL Dallas Cowboys outfit
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
Internet reacts to Jon Stewart's return to 'The Daily Show'
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'win over most things' in marriage
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Selena Gomez fulfils one fan's biggest wish
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
Meghan Markle 'struggling' as she tries to identify 'who she is'
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
John Cena says warm words for past 'enemy' The Rock
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'
Prince William not as 'spiritual' as King Charles: 'No church every Sunday'