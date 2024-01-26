Kate Middleton pals knew nothing about abdominal problems: Source

 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton health scare was a shock to her close pals

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Kate Middleton’s health scare came as a surprise to her friends.

The Princess of Wales pals did not realise the mother-of-three was undergoing an abdominal surgery until after the official announcement.

Kate, 42, is expected to be in hospital for up to 14 days at the London Clinic.

The Kensington Palace announced Kate’s hiatus from work earlier this months.

The statement read: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports that Kate is currently doing well and recovering.

The source told the newspaper: "Her passion for the early years is clear – there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible."

