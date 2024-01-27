Kim Kardashian says she will not repeat the mistake of letting then-young North West wear lipstick

Kim Kardashian gets honest about parenting: Will never do that

The proud mom of four, Kim Kardashian, acknowledged a regret that she had related to her parenting when she allowed North West to wear red lipstick on Christmas party.



In a chat with Bustle, the SKIMS founder was asked about the craze of Sephora tweens — the latest trend where young girls buy expensive skincare products from the store — and whether the phenomenon seeped into North and her sister Chicago.



“My littlest one’s too little [to wear makeup] and I don’t let her,” the fashion mogul stated.

She continued, “I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not.”

The incident in question happened in 2018 when a then-5-year-old donned a shocking red lipstick at the bash of the family’s annual Christmas Eve.

Kim previously faced backlash from some sections of the internet for letting young North wear such bright lipstick.

“She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” she tweeted at the time on X.



