Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were once exceptionally close, and the Duke adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth

Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly extended best wishes to Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery.



Now a mutual friend of Prince William, Harry and Kate Middleton, has disclosed the Princess of Wales reaction for her brother-in-law, saying that she would urge William to reciprocate Harry’s friendly overtures.

The friend told The Daily Beast: “Health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective. If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate.

“William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart. She would definitely be open to using this situation to build bridges. Never waste a good crisis, right?”

The publication quoted another royal fan as saying: “You have to remember that Kate and Harry were exceptionally close. He adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth. I actually can’t imagine a world in which he wouldn’t have sent her a note, despite everything.”