Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Jamaican Prime Minister

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked fury by meeting Jamaican Prime Minister amid King Charles' health issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire for posing for photos with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love movie.

The prime minister has been known for his anti-monarchy views and wishes to make Jamaica a republic and remove King Charles as its head.

Royal expert Phil Dampier wrote for MailOnline: "Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive."

Now, a friend of the Sussexes has claimed that they were at the premiere because Paramount head Brian Robbins invited them personally.

The source told Mail Online that the Montecito residents "have long been fans of Bob Marley's music and message" and "have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them."

At the premiere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen chatting with Marley’s son and posing with his family. "We did have a great time. You rock Bob Marley!," said the Duke, per a lip reader.

Jamaica attained independence in 1962 but retains the British sovereign as its head of state. A referendum is set to take place this year to determine the roles of royals in the country this year.