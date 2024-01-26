 
menu
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Jamaican Prime Minister

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked fury by meeting Jamaican Prime Minister amid King Charles' health issues

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked fury by meeting Jamaican Prime Minister amid King Charles health issues
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked fury by meeting Jamaican Prime Minister amid King Charles' health issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire for posing for photos with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love movie.

The prime minister has been known for his anti-monarchy views and wishes to make Jamaica a republic and remove King Charles as its head.

Royal expert Phil Dampier wrote for MailOnline: "Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive."

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors

Now, a friend of the Sussexes has claimed that they were at the premiere because Paramount head Brian Robbins invited them personally.

The source told Mail Online that the Montecito residents "have long been fans of Bob Marley's music and message" and "have a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them."

At the premiere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen chatting with Marley’s son and posing with his family. "We did have a great time. You rock Bob Marley!," said the Duke, per a lip reader.

Jamaica attained independence in 1962 but retains the British sovereign as its head of state. A referendum is set to take place this year to determine the roles of royals in the country this year. 

Prince William ‘hands on' with kids as Princess Kate recovers from surgery
Prince William ‘hands on' with kids as Princess Kate recovers from surgery
Mimi Khalvati reacts as she receives King's Gold Medal for Poetry 2023 award
Mimi Khalvati reacts as she receives King's Gold Medal for Poetry 2023 award
King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment
King Harald rejects calls for his abdication
King Harald rejects calls for his abdication
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Taylor Swift's stalker faces major blow by Manhattan police
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Jon Stewart was not first choice of 'The Daily Show'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry living their 'best lives'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
Snoop Dogg recalls 'annoying' Michael Jackson with smoke
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit
King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit