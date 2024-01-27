Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer ‘less than VIP' treatment at glitzy event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemed taken aback by the treatment they got at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemed taken aback by the treatment they got at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica, and a seemingly awkward moment from the event has now surfaced.

The Sussexes put on a cheerful display at the event, greeting Marley’s family and posing happily with Paramount boss Brian Robbins. The pair even posed with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and members of his cabinet, which drew much backlash due to their anti-monarchy views.

Now, a clip has surfaced which shows Harry and Meghan seeming hesitant when they were shown to their seats at the event. The seats which were reserved for the couple were many rows behind the first row, which is usually where VIPs are seated.

In pictures shared by The Express, The Duke of Sussex looks serious and contemplative as he sees the seats. He can be seen touching his beard and his face in apparent disappointment.

The same event also drew severe backlash for the couple since they met and posed with openly anti-monarchy officials when King Charles was getting surgery.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier wrote for MailOnline: "Under normal circumstances there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive."