Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme

Expert weighs in on Prince Harry being accused of prioritizing Meghan Markle over the royal family

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 27, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry has to do everything according to his wife, Meghan Markle’s wishes as she seems to be “very difficult” to please, claimed an expert.

This comes after Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was accused of prioritizing his wife "above all else," even the royal family and their well-being.

Dishing on the matter, royal expert Angela Levin said, "Harry has been dragged down with that; Meghan has never had any respect for the family and the hierarchy and protocols.”

She told The Express while talking of Megxit, "The family had discussed that if they wanted to go, they could, and would have everyone's good wishes."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'

"They were asked to do it slowly and carefully, but they didn't want to. They decided to do it their own way by putting up that post.

“Harry said he tried to lay out the protocols and make it easy for her to understand, but she didn’t care,” she said.

Speaking on how Harry failed to address King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares while accepting the Legend of Aviation Award, the expert said , the Duke seemed off.

"He didn’t say anything. I felt that he was bound to say, 'I’m so sorry to hear that both my father and sister-in-law are unwell.' He just needed to say one sentence,” Levin said.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer ‘less than VIP' treatment at glitzy event

“I think he’s between a rock and a hard place. He’s got to please his wife to an extreme. I think she’s very difficult.

"Deep down he still loves his family but she comes first and that’s OK. But I think she demands that he has no contact with the family."

