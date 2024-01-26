Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle would have gained ‘sympathy’ by discussing Royal health scares

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton after getting to know about their respective health scares,



However, the couple did not discuss it despite making a surprise public appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley biopic in Jamaica.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that the Sussexes would have gained “sympathy” if only they had made a public statement about Charles and Kate’s surgeries.

He also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to be “concerned” about health matters while adding that they may have made contact privately.

“If they had made a public declaration, there would be a certain sympathy for them”, he said. “There might have been private contact. I’m sure they are worried.”

“They haven’t made anything public and I think that is the contrast, they are enjoying themselves and probably went to the premiere via private jet,” he added.

“It does look like they are swanning about and enjoying themselves when there is real concern for many members of the Royal Family.”