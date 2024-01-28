 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton, Prince William didn't want to disclose news of her surgery

Mason Hughes

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William had no intention to disclose the news of the Princess getting surgery or being admitted to the hospital for recovery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales feared that the news would have made people concerned as they were “adamant” to not release more details of her health scare.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a royal insider said, “Kate and William would’ve preferred to keep the surgery quiet but felt the public should know why she’ll be out of the spotlight the next few months."

Royal fans and well-wishers are getting worried about Kate's health because there's no official medical report and her recovery is taking a long time."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton urged not to get back to work, should prioritize her recovery

“People think the royals are being very coy,” the insider said, adding, “and they’re worried there’s something very serious going on.”

The timings of the announcement were also a problem as Buckingham Palace also announced the news of King Charles getting treatment for prostate the same day.

“Having both Charles and Kate be stricken with health issues is concerning to palace officials,” the insider said. “They’ve had to cancel engagements and are facing a barrage of media inquiries, about Kate especially.”

“There’s a sense of panic that arises from this kind of bombshell. It makes people worried.”

