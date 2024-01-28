Jamie Foxx's career is on the upswing as he receives multiple award nominations

Jamie Foxx's career thrives after health scare: 'Super thankful'

After a shocking health scare last year, Jamie Foxx is seemingly well and thriving — so is his career, as the actor received several nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards.



Taking to Instagram, the Academy winner expressed a heartfelt reaction to the three nominations in three different categories, "Super thankful to the @naacpimageawards for these nominations. I cannot tell you how great it feels to be recognized by our own."

He continued, "And big thanks to @datariturner, your vision and your relentlessness to get all of our projects done at the top of expertise and execution has been something to marvel at."



Noting he would keep up the good work, the Django Unchained star said, "You have put Foxxhole productions on the map, and we continue to keep making incredible artistic strides!!!"

While commenting on his personal well-being, Jamie said, "And on a personal note, I am humbled and thankful to God that I get a second chance to enjoy and appreciate life."