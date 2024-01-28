 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle fans receive exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes

Meghan Markle is in a 'commanding position', and the official announcement will be made next month

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Meghan Markle fans get exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle fans have received an exciting news as she is set to make her acting comeback with her ‘dream role’ amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health concerns.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been 'offered a dream role' in a huge TV deal with legal drama Suits spin-off series, “Suits: Los Angeles.”

The publication quoted a senior production source as saying that the contract talks between the network and powerhouse talent agency WME, which represents Meghan, are continuing.

The insider said, “This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year.”

The source further said, “Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her.”

The official announcement will be made next month, the report further says.

Besides her dream acting role, Meghan has reportedly been also offered the chance to direct an episode of the Suits: Los Angeles, which will see her make debut as a Hollywood director.

The claims came as King Charles and Kate Middleton are recovering from their surgeries in hospital.

