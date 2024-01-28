When Prince Harry became aware of these serious allegations, he immediately escalated them to the CEO and chairman of the board of African Parks

Prince Harry breaks silence amid fresh allegations related to his charity

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has finally broken his silence after his charity African Parks has been accused of operating an armed militia engaged in the beating, rape and torture of indigenous people in Africa.



The Mail on Sunday has claimed in an investigation that the guards working for the charity have subjected indigenous peoples to a range of human rights abuses.

Following these allegations, The Sunday Times reported that Archie and Lilibet father has demanded action over abuse claims at his African charity.

Prince Harry’s foundation Archewell told the Mail on Sunday, per The Sunday Time, “When the duke became aware of these serious allegations, he immediately escalated them to the CEO and chairman of the board of African Parks, the appropriate people to handle next steps.”

King Charles younger son has been working with African Parks since 2016, and became its President in December 2017.

He was elevated to the governing board of directors of the charity last year.