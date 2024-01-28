 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in $14 million mansion in Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion

California police have warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be on alert after a criminal gang targeted homes in Montecito, California recently.

The royal couple received the security warning regarding their home in Montecito when they were in Jamaica attending the premiere of the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

The security officials have warned Archie and Lilibet doting parents that they may be the next targets of an organized gang plaguing the area, the Daily Mail have reported.

The publication quoted a statement from Santa Barbara County Sheriff officer as saying: "In the past week, deputies have taken several burglary reports with notable similarities in the resident layouts, times of occurrence and items taken.

"In these burglaries, criminals target unoccupied residences that back up to open spaces such as golf courses as well as creeks, streams or the ocean.”

The statement further reads: "Investigators have noted most of these crimes tend to occur between the hours of 6pm. and 10pm.

"The most recent burglaries occurred on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in the 1500-block of Las Tunas in Montecito, and two in the 800- block of Sand Point Lane, Carpinteria. The suspect(s) in these cases are targeting safes."

