Sunday, January 28, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘vulnerable' in public court

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for being ‘stuck’ to Netflix because it’ll “be difficult for them to get a sweetheart contact with another streaming platform.”

All of this has been issued by PR expert Ryan McCormick.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with The Mirror.

He began the conversation by pointing out the state Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in and said, “I don't think Meghan and Harry realise how truly vulnerable they are right now in the court of public opinion.”

Read More: Prince Harrys African charity reacts to abuse claims

“Yes people are still giving them their attention but, for how long?” he added.

“Regardless if Harry and Meghan are seen fighting to save the Netflix deal, at the end of the day it's more important that the deal gets salvaged.”

Because “If Netflix drops them, I think it'll be difficult for them to get a sweetheart contact with another streaming platform,” the expert added before signing off. 

