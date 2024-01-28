Prince Harry has also demanded action over abuse claims at his African charity

Prince Harry's African charity reacts to abuse claims

African Parks, a leading conservation charity that Prince Harry helps run, has issued a statement after being accused of operating an armed militia engaged in the beating, rape and torture of indigenous people in Africa.



In the statement shared on charity’s website, it says “African Parks has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of abuse and is committed to upholding the rights of local and indigenous people.

Also Read: Prince Harry breaks silence amid fresh allegations related to his charity

“Allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and acted on, and all of our parks are managed with a central philosophy of awareness, sensitivity and commitment to upholding the rights of local people.”

The statement further reads: “We are aware of the serious allegations regarding human rights abuses by eco-guards against local people living adjacent to Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of Congo, which have recently received media attention. We became aware of these allegations last year via a Board Member who received a letter from Survival International.”

Read More: Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere

“We immediately launched an investigation through an external law firm based on the information we had available, while also urging Survival International to provide any and all facts they had. It’s unfortunate that they have chosen not to cooperate, despite repeated requests, and we continue to ask for their assistance,” it further says.