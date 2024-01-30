Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow

Previously, Cher requested for her son Elijah Blue Allman to be placed under emergency temporary conservatorship

Cher faces major blow by LA court over son Elijah's conservatorship

Cher’s request for son Elijah Blue Allman’s temporary conservatorship has been denied.

On Monday, a judge in the Los Angeles court rejected the 77 year-old singer’s ex parte motion which asked for Elijah to be placed in a temporary "emergency" conservatorship.

The blow comes after Cher filed a plea on the grounds of her son being “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.”

Moreover, she also dismissed his estranged wife Mariangela as a potential conservator, citing their “tumultuous relationship marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises” to be the main reason.

However, the recent ruling decided against her proposed injunction because the 47 year-old conservatee has proven that “he can manage his finances, has an apartment, and also submitted several negative drug tests.”

Moreover, the judge said that there was not “sufficient evidence” to agree to the temporary conservatorship and claimed that the arguments were mostly based on “fears and hypotheticals.”

“That in and of itself is not the basis for the court to appoint a probate conservatorship. I have not seen the evidence to grant a temporary, emergency conservatorship as of today,” the judge ruled.