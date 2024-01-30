 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Samuel Moore

'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release

Ashley Park updates fans on her return to the set of 'Emily is Paris' ahead of season 4 release

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Photo: 'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release

Emily in Paris's actress Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, has delighted fans with a health update.

Earlier in the month, the 32-year-old star shared a tragic news when she revealed her health struggles following a “critical septic shock,” which occurred while she was on New Year’s vacations with her boyfriend, Paul Forman.

Dropping a montage of pictures from the hospital bed, Ashley penned, “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Nevertheless, the actress is now recovering from this fatal health condition as she has already joined the Netflix series’s cast in Paris.

In her latest Instagram post, Ashley filled in fans with her steady recovery and wrote, “I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam,” after thanking fans for their continuous support.  

The shared post also flaunted a room full with lovely bouquets.

“Thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work. I couldn’t be more excited to join [them] all on set for Season 4,” the actress quoted in high spirits and concluded the post with a sweet nod to Lily Collins.  

