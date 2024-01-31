Elisabeth Moss shared the good news during the recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Elisabeth Moss announces exciting life update: 'I've been lucky'

Elisabeth Moss made an exciting announcement during her recent interview.

On Tuesday night, the 41 year-old actress announced that she’s expecting her first child on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" the host asked her in the beginning of the show. The Mad Men star replied, “A little bit of both.”

She then went on to express gratitude towards how "lucky" she has been during this new journey, “It’s been going really well.”

However, Elisabeth did not disclose the due date of the baby or any other details.

When she asked Jimmy for some parenting advice, the 56 year-old TV host recalled what Bill Murray told him and his wife Molly McNearney when he was expecting one of their four children.

"He said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up in the delivery room,’" Jimmy shared and added that he also suggested using battery-powered candles.

"Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that,” he added.