 
menu
Thursday, February 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: 'I wish I could'

Travis Kelce says he will not be able to be present at the Grammy award due to Super Bowl practice

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 01, 2024

Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: I wish I could
Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: 'I wish I could'

Taylor Swift is nominated for six awards at the upcoming Grammy Awards. But Travis Kelce will not be in the audience to cheer for her -  despite how much he wants - as he has to prepare for the Super Bowl.

Speaking to the Pat McAfee Show, the NFL's quarterback said, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday."

Adding, "Unfortunately I've got to get ready for this big 'ol Super Bowl we have in a week."

He continued, "We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that."

Noting, "I love it when Taylor comes to support me and enjoys the game with fam and friends. We enjoy every single bit of it, and it's been a wonderful year."

Despite Travis's inability to attend the Grammy, Taylor could attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'
Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'
Denis Villeneuve confirms his future in 'Dune' franchise
Denis Villeneuve confirms his future in 'Dune' franchise
Gisele Bundchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother
Gisele Bundchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother
Justin Timberlake felt like ‘Its time' to return to music: shared Insider
Justin Timberlake felt like ‘Its time' to return to music: shared Insider
Kanye West's goes bare on Instagram with complete wipe out
Kanye West's goes bare on Instagram with complete wipe out
Robert Downey Jr. recounts a sweet childhood memory after Oscars earn
Robert Downey Jr. recounts a sweet childhood memory after Oscars earn
Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season