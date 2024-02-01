Travis Kelce really wishes to attend Grammys: 'I wish I could'

Travis Kelce says he will not be able to be present at the Grammy award due to Super Bowl practice

Taylor Swift is nominated for six awards at the upcoming Grammy Awards. But Travis Kelce will not be in the audience to cheer for her - despite how much he wants - as he has to prepare for the Super Bowl.



Speaking to the Pat McAfee Show, the NFL's quarterback said, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday."

Adding, "Unfortunately I've got to get ready for this big 'ol Super Bowl we have in a week."

He continued, "We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that."

Noting, "I love it when Taylor comes to support me and enjoys the game with fam and friends. We enjoy every single bit of it, and it's been a wonderful year."

Despite Travis's inability to attend the Grammy, Taylor could attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.