Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed

Here is why Kate Middleton hid the truth behind her abdominal surgery and its insights

Experts have just shed some light on the real reason for Kate Middleton’s silence about her abdominal surgery.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward.

She touched on everything in one of her most recent chats with People magazine.

She began it by saying that the most probable reason for her silence on the matter is because “I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was.”

Especially since her entire family will “be rallying round in their own way and helping to look after her.”

Another reason, according to insiders was because the Windsor’s wanted to “shield” their kids to “prevent” any kind of worry from arising.

Over the course of everything, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis even stayed connected to their mother via FaceTime.