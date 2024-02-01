Tom Cruise reportedly wants ‘honorary knighthood’ as he’s ‘obsessed with the Royal family

‘King of box office’: Tom Cruise desperate for an ‘honorary knighthood’

Tom Cruise is reportedly desperate to get an “honorary knighthood” as he is obsessed with the Royal family.



The Mission: Impossible megastar was awestruck meeting Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the 2022 premiere of the Top Gun: Maverick, In Touch Weekly reported.

Hence, the Hollywood superstar believes he deserve the honour as “he fits right in with the royal family and is still hoping.”

Speaking with the publication, an insider said, “Tom is obsessed with the royal family and the aristocratic way of life.”

“He’d give his right arm to get an honorary knighthood,” they added. “He’s in awe of the history that’s attached to royalty and loves to educate himself about it.”

“Even when he was living full-time in America, he’d binge-watch documentaries,” the source claimed.

Cruise would not be the first Hollywood celebrity to receive such recognition as Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged Angelina Jolie and director Steven Spielberg for their humanitarian efforts.

However, it's worth noting that in 2016, Prince Charles also honored Kevin Spacey, but this happened before allegations of sexual misconduct against him emerged.

“So far, Tom’s efforts to get an honorary knighthood have fallen flat,” the insider shared. “He’s certain he fits right in with the royal family and is still hoping.”