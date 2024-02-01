Prince Harry warned against attacking Princess Kate: He will ‘regret' it

 
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry has been told to 'lay-off' Princess Kate and Prince William

Prince Harry has been advised to “lay off” his brother Prince William and Princess Kate.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, shared his two cents on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s remarks about the royal family.

“I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service,” Burell told the New York Post.

“This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold – it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job,” Burrell continued. “Harry has got a nerve to say that because his mother was pressured into an arranged marriage and made to fit the mold.”

Burell said Prince William and Princess Kate are doing well with their royal duties: “Harry is not always the sharpest tool in the box, so he should lay off Kate and William. Kate is doing an amazing job.”

He also predicted that The Duke of Sussex will “come to regret” the attacks on William and Kate. “He has to be careful about attacking the royal family.”

“Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only unique selling point is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution?”

“It doesn’t make sense,” he remarked.

