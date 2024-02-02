Taylor Swift submitted a similar application for her album Midnights in 2o022

Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?

Taylor Swift just registered for a new trademark, suggesting that she may be launching a business.

On Thursday, the 34 year-old singer filed to trademark "TAYLOR-CON" for a brand that includes a wide range of goods.

According to the application obtained by TMZ, Taylor plans to utilise the trademark for a number of products, such as novelty gifts, apparel, stationery, and music-related items.

The trademark documentation includes a list of every type of home items, hair accessories and kitchenware as well.

Previously in 2022, Taylor submitted a similar application for her album Midnights.

Ever since she started dating NFL star Travis Kelce, the Lover crooner has filed for five new trademarks for his social media handle, his signature catchphrase and his cereal brand.

The two started dating in September 2023 after Taylor made her first NFL appearance during a game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Recently, Travis revealed that the pair had already been dating for a month at the time before she started attending his games.

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point. It wasn't just out of the blue like ‘Hey, come to the game,’” he explained on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show.