 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?

Taylor Swift submitted a similar application for her album Midnights in 2o022

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?
Taylor Swift starting a new business venture?

Taylor Swift just registered for a new trademark, suggesting that she may be launching a business.

On Thursday, the 34 year-old singer filed to trademark "TAYLOR-CON" for a brand that includes a wide range of goods.

According to the application obtained by TMZ, Taylor plans to utilise the trademark for a number of products, such as novelty gifts, apparel, stationery, and music-related items.

The trademark documentation includes a list of every type of home items, hair accessories and kitchenware as well.

Previously in 2022, Taylor submitted a similar application for her album Midnights.

Ever since she started dating NFL star Travis Kelce, the Lover crooner has filed for five new trademarks for his social media handle, his signature catchphrase and his cereal brand.

The two started dating in September 2023 after Taylor made her first NFL appearance during a game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Recently, Travis revealed that the pair had already been dating for a month at the time before she started attending his games. 

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point. It wasn't just out of the blue like ‘Hey, come to the game,’” he explained on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show.

Kanye West should 'remain silent' over pap incident: PR expert
Kanye West should 'remain silent' over pap incident: PR expert
Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's recent jab?
Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's recent jab?
Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial
Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery
Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott wish Stormi a happy 6th birthday
Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott wish Stormi a happy 6th birthday
‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family
‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family