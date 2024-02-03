 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their newborn son in November 1

Melanie Walker

Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why

Travis Barker’s son Landon is yet to hold his new step brother who is now 3 months-old.

Speaking of Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom the Blink 182 drummer welcomed with Kourtney Kardashian in November, Landon admitted that he doesn't plan on babysitting him anytime soon.

"OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," the 20 year-old aspiring singer confessed during a new interview.

However, he is still grateful for Rocky as he said, "It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them. It's been great."

Landon’s confession comes after he said in an interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio that he was "rooting" for a sister.

“I was totally rooting for a little girl. I wish I was the only Barker boy, but unfortunately, there’s another boy now,” he said in November 2023.

