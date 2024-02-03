Kate Middleton and Prince William are not expected to 'build bridges' with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle clash 'is still live and thorny issue'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s clash is 'still live and is a thorny issue', a royal expert has claimed as the future queen is recuperating at her Windsor home after surgery.



Speaking to OK magazine, per GB News, Duncan Larcombe citing sources claimed that the Wales are "unlikely to build bridges" with Prince Harry.

The royal commentator said, "In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue.

"There’s bad blood on both sides, so this would only fuel it.”

Duncan Larcombe remarks came amid reports Archie and Lilibet doting father was making efforts for peace with his family, especially since King Charles and Kate Middleton have returned home from hospital after their surgeries.

Commenting on it, Duncan Larcombe claimed, “It’s likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton and sent their best wishes to them after their health issues emerged.