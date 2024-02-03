'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor unveils the trait she hates about herself

Phoebe Dynevor, played the lead role of Daphne Bridgerton, in the first season of Netflix's historic drama

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor revealed her worst personality trait recently.

The 28-year-old actress, who rose to fame after starring in Netflix’s most-watched English drama, sat for an interview with The Guardian to open up about a myriad of different topics.

When Phoebe was asked by the interviewer about the thing she abhorred the most about herself, she confessed that she struggles with impatience.

“I wish I could be more patient,” the acting sensation confessed.

She went on to explain that she always feels a sense of urgency while doing things.

Phoebe remarked, “I always want things to get done or happen now.”

Later in the confessional, the British actress touched on the most embarrassing moment of her life as well.

She disclosed to the outlet, “When I was 17, my friends and I threw a fashion show for a breast cancer charity.”

“Breast cancer is something my mum went through when I was 14, so prevention is very close to my heart,” she continued.

She also observed, “Our singer, who was performing during the fashion show, dropped out at the last minute so I had to step in.”

In conclusion, Phoebe said, “It’s on video, and my sister always brings it up.”