Miley Cyrus sets to 'rock' key track at 2024 Grammys

Sunday, February 04, 2024
Reports suggest Miley Cyrus will perform 'Flowers' at the Grammys

Miley Cyrus is reportedly on the go to perform her hit track Flowers at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Reports suggest the Wrecking Ball singer had an energetic rehearsal at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.

Well-placed sources told Variety that it can be confidently said from the rehearsal that the Grammy winner "is in fine vocal form."

It is pertinent to mention here that Miley will perform her track on TV for the first time since it was released over a year ago.

Miley is up for six nominations —which pit her against Taylor Swift, John Batiste and SZA, among others.

In the meantime, Trevor Noah is set to be the emcee of the 2024 Grammy Award.

Announcing the major news on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, the three-time Grammy host, said, "I'm excited about that! It's a lot of fun. I enjoy the GRAMMYs because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

