Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II had major reservations from some of the incidents at Prince Harry's wedding ceremony.

Her Majesty, who attended the Duke of Sussex wedding with Meghan Markle back in 2018, did not like then Prince Charles walking the bride down the aisle.

Meghan, whose own father did not join the ceremony, was accompanied by Charles as she prepared to say her vows.

In the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry famously recalled asking his father to accompany Meghan.



"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you."



The Queen was reportedly uncomfortable with this decision, says royal author Ingrid Seward.

She also explained how Her Majesty was upset with husband, Prince Philip, attending the wedding without hid walking stick.

She shared: "She was also concerned about 96-year-old Prince Philip’s decision to hobble down the aisle without a stick, despite having had a hip replacement just five weeks before." Luckily, Philip seemed to be in fine form on the day.